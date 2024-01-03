VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.04. 3,518,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,626. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

