Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 895.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $193.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

