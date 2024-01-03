Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

