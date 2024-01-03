Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

