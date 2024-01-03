Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

