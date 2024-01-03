Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,371. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.