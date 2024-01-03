Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 86,726 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 142,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

