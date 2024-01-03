Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 6,654,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

