Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $303.11. The company had a trading volume of 279,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a 200-day moving average of $286.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

