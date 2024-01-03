Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.18. The company had a trading volume of 155,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,798. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

