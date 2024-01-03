Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 652,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,527. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

