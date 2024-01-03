Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 680.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 540,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,908. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

