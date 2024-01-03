Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $466.06. 231,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,586. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.93. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.