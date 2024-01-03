Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 40,147.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

