Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Decreased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.