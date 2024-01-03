Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.