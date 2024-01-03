Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $68,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. 2,684,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,518. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.