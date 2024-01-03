Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64,304.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.