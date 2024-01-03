Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,494. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

