Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

