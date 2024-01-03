Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.