Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $217.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average is $204.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

