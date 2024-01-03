Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $186.87. 29,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,222. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

