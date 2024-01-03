Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $107,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

