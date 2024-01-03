Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.