Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. 1,290,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,241. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

