Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VB traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.45. 520,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,730. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

