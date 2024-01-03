Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $266.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.24 and a 12 month high of $272.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.