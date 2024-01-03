Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $99,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

