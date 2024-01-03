Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 1,254,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,942. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.