Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

