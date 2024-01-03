Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.20. 979,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,795. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.