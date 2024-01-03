Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. The stock has a market cap of $330.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.46 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.