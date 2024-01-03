Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VPU opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

