Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 381,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,177. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.