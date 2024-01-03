Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.