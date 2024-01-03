Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. 218,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,972.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

