Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

