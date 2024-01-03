Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,753 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

