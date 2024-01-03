Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,116,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,685,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

