Vertical Research Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Buy”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

