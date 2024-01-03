VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned about 2.39% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,432,000 after purchasing an additional 176,998 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock remained flat at $49.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,139. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.