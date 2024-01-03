Vicus Capital Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 111.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.