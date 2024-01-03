Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 2.4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.86% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

