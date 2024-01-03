VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VFS opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

