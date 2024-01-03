Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.46. 123,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 223,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after buying an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter worth $273,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Vista Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

