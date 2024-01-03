VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Major Shareholder Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Ltd Eight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of VNRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 1,061,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,284. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

