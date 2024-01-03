VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $581.04

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.04 ($7.40) and traded as high as GBX 651.75 ($8.30). VP shares last traded at GBX 637.50 ($8.12), with a volume of 1,778 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

VP Stock Down 2.4 %

VP Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £249.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 583.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 565.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. VP’s payout ratio is 6,333.33%.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

