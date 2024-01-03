W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,652 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 4.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.54% of W.W. Grainger worth $187,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,476,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $818.24. The stock had a trading volume of 141,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,642. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $794.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

