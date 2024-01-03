Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,136,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,037. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

